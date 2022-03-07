GP Brinson Investments LLC Has $33.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 23.5% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 234,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

