Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

