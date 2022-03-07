Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 507849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

