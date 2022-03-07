Graviton Hits Market Cap of $6.39 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $8,708.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

