Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,125.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2,125.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.84 or 0.06571512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.94 or 0.99838841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

