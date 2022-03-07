Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GTN stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

