Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.99

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.