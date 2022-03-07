Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Television by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.