Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Television by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

