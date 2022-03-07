Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $67.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.21 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

