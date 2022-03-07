Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Green Plains by 366.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 871,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 684,367 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

