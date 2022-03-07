Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 642704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

