Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.50. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1258688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

