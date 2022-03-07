Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $119,067.66 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $119,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

