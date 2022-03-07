Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $69,946.77 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. 946,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
