Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $69,946.77 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. 946,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

