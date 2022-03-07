Guider Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $4,553.68 and approximately $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00103920 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

