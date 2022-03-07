Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Gulden has a market cap of $3.92 million and $5,606.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00260532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,327,983 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

