Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.30

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 382573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.76.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.