H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.09

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 130410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. increased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

