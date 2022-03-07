Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
NYSE:HAE opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
