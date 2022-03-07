Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

