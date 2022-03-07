Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $212.40

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212.40 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 229 ($3.07), with a volume of 905267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.80 ($3.14).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £506.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

