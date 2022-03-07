Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

