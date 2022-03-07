Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 31.43 ($0.42).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 33.64 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.13. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

In related news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

