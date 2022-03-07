Handshake Price Reaches $0.18 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $338,179.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.54 or 0.06589880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00259367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00725859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00068384 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00415335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00306758 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 471,850,736 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

