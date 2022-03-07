Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €183.19 ($205.83).

HNR1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €142.30 ($159.89) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €162.34. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.