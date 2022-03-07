Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 363275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.