Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Hays has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

