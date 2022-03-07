HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 306.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.87 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

