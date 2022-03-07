HC Wainwright Increases AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $46.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.86. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,540. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $825.48 million, a PE ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

