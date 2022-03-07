HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.