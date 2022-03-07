Head-To-Head Comparison: CytRx (CYTR) versus Its Competitors

CytRx (NASDAQ: CYTR – Get Rating) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CytRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CytRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A CytRx Competitors 1446 5324 11067 201 2.56

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 110.88%. Given CytRx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CytRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A -$6.70 million -2.60 CytRx Competitors $725.78 million $123.16 million -24.35

CytRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% CytRx Competitors -2,219.81% -76.16% -28.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytRx peers beat CytRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.