Head to Head Comparison: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

This table compares Sportradar Group and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.12 $17.41 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $34.70 million 19.67 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -344.00

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.71%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Sportradar Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.