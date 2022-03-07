Head to Head Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Barnwell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.77 $7.70 million $0.16 38.75 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 2.55 $6.25 million $0.76 6.42

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Minerals and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

