Head to Head Contrast: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.19 -$136.83 million $0.44 26.68 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.37 $138.42 million ($0.51) -25.96

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 44.66% 11.28% 2.97% Sabra Health Care REIT -19.89% -3.33% -1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

