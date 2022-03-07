Head-To-Head Review: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.64%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.97% 11.36% WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 2.88 -$12.60 million ($0.13) -71.85 WaveDancer $13.90 million 4.29 $410,000.00 $0.04 110.28

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WaveDancer beats Grid Dynamics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

