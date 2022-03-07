Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 113,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

