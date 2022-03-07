Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $110,283.84 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $24.75. 597,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

