Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 145,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.96 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.