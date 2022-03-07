Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.59

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 122508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($113.48) to €108.00 ($121.35) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($105.62) to €95.00 ($106.74) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

