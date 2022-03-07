Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.02

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.02 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

