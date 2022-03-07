Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.15.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,549,000 after acquiring an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

