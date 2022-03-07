HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:HGT opened at GBX 379 ($5.09) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. HgCapital Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446 ($5.98).
