HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. HH&L Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

