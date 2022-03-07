Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.3% on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $80.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $44.03. 22,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 427,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.