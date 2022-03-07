Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.36

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 3307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

