Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

LON HSX traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 827.20 ($10.84). 1,385,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,626. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 931.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

