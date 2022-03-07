Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

HSX stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 827.20 ($11.10). 1,393,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 891.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

