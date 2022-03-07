Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 827.20 ($11.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,393,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,626. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

