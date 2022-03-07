HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.02 or 0.06584939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.63 or 0.99775399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046820 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.