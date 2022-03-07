HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after buying an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,937 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.49. 114,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

