HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after buying an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,937 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $29.49. 114,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

